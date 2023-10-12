Ex-world No. 1 Ko Jin-young among LPGA stars to tee off in S. Korea

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Former world No. 1 Ko Jin-young will be among who's who in women's golf set to play at an upcoming LPGA Tour event in South Korea, the tournament organizers said Thursday.

The BMW Ladies Championship, scheduled to tee off next Thursday in Paju, northwest of Seoul, will feature 78 players, according to BMW Korea: 68 LPGA pros and 10 players, including amateurs, competing on a sponsor's invitation.



In this AFP file photo from Oct. 6, 2023, Ko Jin-young of South Korea prepares for a tee shot during the first day of the Aramco Team Series golf tournament at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong. (Yonhap)

The list of 68 LPGA stars includes Ko, the 2021 BMW Ladies Championship winner and current world No. 3. Ko has won twice in LPGA so far this season, though she has recorded just one top-10 finish in seven tournaments since her second victory in May.

Four others players inside the top five in the world rankings have also committed to this tournament, the only LPGA event held in South Korea each fall: Lilia Vu of the United States, Yin Ruoning of China, Nelly Korda of the United States and Celine Boutier of France.

Lydia Ko, a Korean-born Kiwi, will try to become the first player to win back-to-back BMW titles since the tournament joined the LPGA schedule in 2019.



In this Getty Images photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea holds the championship trophy after winning the Ascendant LPGA at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Other notable players are the South Korean winners of the two most recent LPGA tournaments: Ryu Hae-ran, who earned her maiden title in Arkansas two weeks ago to pad her lead in the Rookie of the Year standings, and Kim Hyo-joo, the current scoring average leader who picked up her sixth career title in Texas last week.

Among the invited players will be three-time LPGA winner Park Hee-young, returning to the tour after maternity leave of about a year. She will be playing alongside her younger sister Park Ju-young, who recently earned her first win on the South Korean tour in her 279th career start.

Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju will be the stage for the US$2.2 million, 72-hole tournament, with the winner's purse set at $330,000.



This image provided by BMW Korea on Oct. 12, 2023, shows the official promotional poster for the BMW Ladies Championship, an LPGA tournament held in South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

