Dinos ace Fedde voted KBO's top player for Sept.

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos ace Erick Fedde has been voted the top player in South Korean baseball for September, the league office announced Thursday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Fedde beat out six candidates for the Player of the Month honor for September. The American right-hander earned 15 out of 31 votes cast by media, and 166,054 votes out of 409,495 cast by fans. Those totals gave Fedde 44.47 voting points, more than 26 points ahead of LG Twins reliever Kim Jin-sung.



In four starts in September, Fedde went a perfect 3-0 with a tidy 0.66 ERA. He struck out 40 in 27 1/3 innings. He ranked first or tied for first in wins, ERA and strikeouts for the month.

Fedde made history on Tuesday by becoming only the fifth pitcher, and first foreign hurler, to record 20 wins and 200 strikeouts in a KBO season.



In his first KBO season, Fedde is leading the league in Triple Crown categories, with 20 wins, a 2.06 ERA and 204 strikeouts. He is poised to become only the fourth pitcher, and also the first foreign pitcher, to grab the pitching Triple Crown in KBO history.



