Yoon vows to further nurture cyber personnel, industry
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to further nurture the country's cyber personnel and industry as he underscored their importance to national security, his office said.
Yoon made the promise while meeting with a group of young white hat hackers -- individuals who identify security vulnerabilities in computer systems and help prevent malicious hacking -- and praised them for their recent achievements at the DEF CON hacker convention and other competitions at home and abroad.
"Cybersecurity is directly linked to national security," Yoon said during the meeting held over lunch at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.
"Each one of you is an important strategic asset in cybersecurity," he said, pledging to work harder to nurture cyber personnel and strengthen the capabilities of the cyber industry.
Yoon also attended a demonstration of the emergency measures white hat hackers would take in the event of a cyberattack on a smart city's key infrastructure, such as traffic lights and power grids, his office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
(URGENT) 192 S. Koreans arrive from Israel after Hamas attack
-
(LEAD) Pentagon chief stresses U.S. ability to tackle 'crises in multiple theaters'
-
(2nd LD) Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul