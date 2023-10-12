Seoul shares extend gains late Thu. morning on eased Fed rate woes
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended earlier gains late Thursday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, boosted by Federal Reserve officials' dovish comments on interest rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.08 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,474.16 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent to 33,804.87, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent to 13,659.68.
Investors were relieved due to less hawkish comments from Fed officials despite higher-than-expected producer prices in the United States in September, analysts said.
Fed officials said the U.S. central bank does not need to keep tightening as rates are near their peak and it needs to take a wait-and-see approach before raising rates further.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 97 billion won (US$72 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 94 billion won.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 2 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.8 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. was up 0.2 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 0.7 percent, No. 3 refiner S-Oil Corp. declined 1.5 percent, and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. shed 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,341.95 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 3.25 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
