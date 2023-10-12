The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Prosecutors indict opposition leader Lee over corruption charges

SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Thursday indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung without physical detention over corruption charges, two weeks after a court rejected an arrest warrant sought for him.

Lee of the Democratic Party has been accused of breach of trust, bribery and other charges stemming from his time as the mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, from 2014-2018 in connection with a scandal-ridden land development project in the city's Bundang district.



(2nd LD) Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul

SEOU -- The candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) won a crucial local by-election in Seoul, the voting results showed Thursday, capping a high-stakes contest seen as a key barometer of voter sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary election in April.

Jin Kyo-hoon of the DP had 56.52 percent of the vote to represent Gangseo Ward, while his rival from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Kim Tae-woo, had 39.37 percent, according to the National Election Commission (NEC). Jin was 17.15 percentage points ahead of Kim.



DP calls for Yoon's overhaul of Cabinet after by-election victory

SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called on President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday to take responsibility for the ruling party's defeat in a crucial by-election in Seoul, starting with a complete overhaul of the Cabinet.

Jin Kyo-hoon of the DP was elected earlier in the day to represent Gangseo Ward in Seoul, defeating his rival from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Kim Tae-woo, by a larger-than-expected margin of 17.15 percentage points.



PPP vows extraordinary measures to win back people's trust after crushing by-election defeat

SEOUL -- Leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) pledged Thursday to heed the voice of the people and come up with extraordinary measures to win back their trust after a crushing defeat in this week's by-election for chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward office.

Jin Kyo-hoon of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) won 56.52 percent of the vote against his PPP rival Kim Tae-woo's 39.37 percent in Wednesday's election seen as a test of voter sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.



(LEAD) S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash

SEOUL -- South Korea will be fully prepared for any scenarios related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas to minimize its impact on inflation and the broader economy, a senior finance ministry official said Thursday.

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byoung-hwan made the remarks while presiding over an emergency economic meeting meant to discuss responses to the worst clash in decades between the two sides that began last week.



(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin exchange congratulatory messages marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

SEOUL-- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have pledged to move relations between the two countries further forward as they exchanged messages marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties after a summit last month, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.

Kim expressed his firm belief that North Korea-Russia relations will steadily develop to a new level in the future in a letter to Putin to celebrate the anniversary, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



Regulator warns LG chief over false data submission

SEOUL -- The antitrust regulator said Thursday it has issued a warning against LG Corp. Chairman Koo Kwang-mo as he withheld data on the group's affiliates.

Chiefs of large business groups are required to submit to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) details about affiliates governed by them and their family members each year, as well as information of executives and shareholders of corporate units.

