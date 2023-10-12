S. Korea hints at suspension of 2018 inter-Korean military accord even without N. Korea's provocations

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Thursday hinted that the government may suspend the 2018 military tension reduction accord with North Korea, depending on the security situation, even if Pyongyang does not violate South Korean territory.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) has recently received fresh attention, as the defense minister publicly pledged to push for halting it, citing its impact on limiting South Korea's surveillance capabilities against North Korea's military threats.

A surprise rocket attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group has raised concerns over South Korea's capabilities to counter a potential attack from North Korea.

"After comprehensively taking into account the security situation, the government would consider suspending the CMA if it judges such a move is necessary for national security," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

This file photo, taken Sept. 19, 2018, shows then Defense Minister Song Young-moo (2nd from L) and his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang-chol, posing for a photo after signing the Comprehensive Military Agreement at the Baekhwawon state guesthouse in Pyongyang. Then President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from R) are seen in the back. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Following five North Korean drones' infiltration into the South last December, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials early this year to consider the suspension of the accord if North Korea violates the South's territory again.

When asked if the government's stance has changed since then, the ministry official said many situations have changed almost a year after Yoon gave the instruction.

North Korea has been doubling down on its weapons provocations since last year, with the launches of a record number of ballistic missiles, including solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles. Last month, the repressive regime stipulated the policy of nuclear weapons development in its constitution.

The CMA, signed under former liberal President Moon Jae-in, is designed to reduce military tensions, prevent accidental clashes and build mutual trust. The deal calls for setting up buffer zones along land and maritime borders and creating no-fly zones along the border.

Pyongyang had violated the agreement 17 times until the end of last year and 15 violations occurred last year alone, according to the defense ministry.



This file photo shows a North Korean drone discovered in a mountainous area in the northeastern county of Inje in 2017. (Yonhap)

