Gender minister nominee withdraws herself from consideration
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Kim Haeng withdrew herself from consideration Thursday amid calls from the opposition that she is unfit for the job due to a slew of controversies.
Kim has come under fire during a parliamentary confirmation hearing over various suspicions, including those related to Wikitree, an online news outlet co-founded by her. Her resignation came after the ruling People Power Party suffered a crushing defeat in this week's by-election for Seoul's Gangseo Ward office.
"I am a member of the People Power Party before becoming a nominee for the gender minister. I have decided to self-resign as the nominee, with an attitude of putting the party first as a party member," Kim said in a message sent to reporters.
