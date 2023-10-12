Disgraced YouTuber found dead in apparent suicide
BUSAN, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- A scandal-tarnished YouTuber was found dead in an apparent suicide at a hotel in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, police said.
Kim Yong-ho, a former entertainment reporter who appeared on famous YouTube channels and ran his own YouTube channel, was found dead by a hotel employee on the fourth floor of the hotel in Busan's Haeundae district around 1 p.m.
Speculating that Kim may have taken his own life, police cordoned off the scene and are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding his death. He reportedly checked into a room on the 11th floor of the hotel.
On Wednesday, Kim was sentenced by a Busan court to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of sexually harassing a woman at a Haeundae restaurant in July 2019.
Kim was also facing an arrest warrant hearing on suspicion of receiving money from some celebrities in exchange for not exposing their weaknesses.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
(URGENT) 192 S. Koreans arrive from Israel after Hamas attack
-
(LEAD) Pentagon chief stresses U.S. ability to tackle 'crises in multiple theaters'
-
(2nd LD) Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul