Korean Air to deploy temporary flight to Dubai for repatriation of S. Koreans from Israel
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co. said Thursday it plans to deploy a temporary flight to Dubai this week to transport South Koreans in Israel, who have fled to the nearby United Arab Emirates city due to the Middle Eastern conflict, back home.
The company said it will send an A330-200 aircraft to Dubai from Incheon International Airport on Friday to transport the group of South Koreans who have recently traveled from Tel Aviv to Dubai by land.
The group traveled to Dubai after the company's Incheon-bound flights from Tel Aviv were canceled following the outbreak of the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel.
The Dubai-Incheon flight is scheduled to arrive in South Korea early Saturday.
Korean Air has canceled its flights connecting Incheon and Tel Aviv this week amid safety concerns over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas that broke out Saturday.
