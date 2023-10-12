Life sentence finalized for man in stalking murder of co-worker in subway station restroom
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The top court finalized life imprisonment Thursday for a former Seoul Metro employee charged with stalking a female co-worker and murdering her in a public restroom at a subway station in central Seoul last year.
The life sentence given by the Supreme Court was the same as the lower court's decision on the 32-year-old Jeon Joo-hwan indicted on charges of stabbing the woman to death in the ladies' room at Sindang subway station in Seoul in September last year.
The killing took place a day before Jeon was set to face a court ruling on separate charges of stalking the victim on 351 occasions, and illegally filming and blackmailing her in late 2021.
The two had known each other since they began to work for Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul's subway system, in December 2018.
District courts had handed out a 40-year prison term for Jeon in the murder case and another nine-year term in the stalking case before the two cases were combined for an appellate ruling.
At the time of the murder, he had been relieved of duty as part of a disciplinary action taken in response to the stalking case, but he illegally broke into the company's intranet to locate the victim's address and gain access to her work schedule.
Prosecutors had demanded capital punishment for Jeon.
"It is highly necessary to ensure crimes like this never happen again by proclaiming that anyone who, with unjust intention and purpose, infringes upon another innocent person's life will be made to pay the price," the top court said, upholding the life sentence.
The top court also maintained the lower court's order for Jeon to wear an electronic location monitoring device for 15 years.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
(URGENT) 192 S. Koreans arrive from Israel after Hamas attack
-
(LEAD) Pentagon chief stresses U.S. ability to tackle 'crises in multiple theaters'
-
(2nd LD) Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul