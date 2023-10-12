720 S. Koreans remain in Israel unharmed: foreign ministry

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- About 720 South Korean nationals remain safe in Israel amid the conflict with the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Some 540 South Koreans were confirmed to be living or staying long term in the Jewish state, with about 180 others remaining there for a short stay, as of Thursday, ministry spokesperson Lim Su-suk said in a press briefing.

Arrangements are being made at the embassy level to help those who have expressed their wish to leave the country, Lim added.

A total of 192 South Koreans returned home aboard a flight from Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the first flight that brought South Koreans home since the conflict erupted Saturday.

They were among some 480 South Korean tourists visiting Israel when the attack began. Of them, 27 people crossed into Jordan via a land route.

Another 30 people flew out of Israel on Thursday (local time) aboard a Turkish Airlines flight, heading for a third destination, according to the ministry.

No South Korean casualties have been reported from the armed clashes so far.



Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk speaks during a regular press briefing at the ministry building in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

