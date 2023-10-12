SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KEPCO KPS 33,600 UP 100

LG Uplus 10,280 DN 60

KIWOOM 104,100 DN 3,400

NCsoft 228,500 UP 1,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 43,750 UP 800

COSMAX 111,500 DN 1,500

ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 50

Kakao 43,650 UP 1,000

LG H&H 426,000 UP 4,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,900 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 279,000 DN 2,500

SamyangFood 192,100 DN 1,300

Kangwonland 15,190 UP 260

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,640 DN 10

Kogas 23,800 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,100 DN 1,350

SamsungF&MIns 258,000 UP 500

LGCHEM 529,000 UP 11,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 UP 400

KT&G 87,700 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,500 UP 50

Doosan Enerbility 15,130 DN 80

Doosanfc 19,020 UP 570

DWEC 4,125 UP 65

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 0

SAMSUNG SDS 138,600 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,375 UP 15

LG Display 12,490 DN 90

LOTTE TOUR 10,890 UP 240

KEPCO E&C 65,600 UP 1,300

Hanwha Ocean 29,600 0

NAVER 193,600 UP 600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,150 UP 200

SD Biosensor 10,530 UP 250

HyundaiMipoDock 75,400 DN 1,700

SK 159,100 UP 11,800

Hanon Systems 9,180 UP 120

SK Innovation 146,800 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 34,750 UP 400

Hansae 19,500 0

(MORE)