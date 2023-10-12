KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KEPCO KPS 33,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 10,280 DN 60
KIWOOM 104,100 DN 3,400
NCsoft 228,500 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 43,750 UP 800
COSMAX 111,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 35,550 UP 50
Kakao 43,650 UP 1,000
LG H&H 426,000 UP 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,900 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 279,000 DN 2,500
SamyangFood 192,100 DN 1,300
Kangwonland 15,190 UP 260
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,640 DN 10
Kogas 23,800 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,100 DN 1,350
SamsungF&MIns 258,000 UP 500
LGCHEM 529,000 UP 11,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 UP 400
KT&G 87,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,500 UP 50
Doosan Enerbility 15,130 DN 80
Doosanfc 19,020 UP 570
DWEC 4,125 UP 65
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 0
SAMSUNG SDS 138,600 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,375 UP 15
LG Display 12,490 DN 90
LOTTE TOUR 10,890 UP 240
KEPCO E&C 65,600 UP 1,300
Hanwha Ocean 29,600 0
NAVER 193,600 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,150 UP 200
SD Biosensor 10,530 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 75,400 DN 1,700
SK 159,100 UP 11,800
Hanon Systems 9,180 UP 120
SK Innovation 146,800 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 34,750 UP 400
Hansae 19,500 0
