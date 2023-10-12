KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KBFinancialGroup 56,500 UP 900
Youngone Corp 49,500 UP 250
GKL 15,290 UP 60
CSWIND 54,100 UP 1,500
KOLON IND 46,350 UP 350
YoulchonChem 32,050 UP 1,150
LG Energy Solution 493,500 UP 1,500
HtlShilla 72,900 DN 100
Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 140,400 UP 1,800
Hanssem 51,400 DN 300
F&F 102,300 UP 500
HDKSOE 102,500 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,300 UP 1,000
MS IND 17,810 UP 450
OCI Holdings 101,300 UP 2,700
LS ELECTRIC 86,300 UP 900
KorZinc 483,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,760 UP 20
IS DONGSEO 28,250 UP 450
S-Oil 73,500 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 239,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,200 UP 5,800
HMM 15,040 UP 10
HYUNDAI WIA 63,100 UP 900
ShinpoongPharm 14,360 UP 170
Handsome 18,760 UP 500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp410 50 UP850
Asiana Airlines 10,120 UP 30
COWAY 41,250 UP 450
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,700 DN 800
IBK 11,580 UP 130
DONGSUH 18,200 UP 520
SamsungEng 29,500 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 107,900 UP 1,100
PanOcean 4,360 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 31,050 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,650 UP 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,700 DN 500
KT 33,300 DN 200
