KBFinancialGroup 56,500 UP 900

Youngone Corp 49,500 UP 250

GKL 15,290 UP 60

CSWIND 54,100 UP 1,500

KOLON IND 46,350 UP 350

YoulchonChem 32,050 UP 1,150

LG Energy Solution 493,500 UP 1,500

HtlShilla 72,900 DN 100

Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 140,400 UP 1,800

Hanssem 51,400 DN 300

F&F 102,300 UP 500

HDKSOE 102,500 DN 2,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,300 UP 1,000

MS IND 17,810 UP 450

OCI Holdings 101,300 UP 2,700

LS ELECTRIC 86,300 UP 900

KorZinc 483,500 UP 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,760 UP 20

IS DONGSEO 28,250 UP 450

S-Oil 73,500 DN 1,200

LG Innotek 239,500 UP 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,200 UP 5,800

HMM 15,040 UP 10

HYUNDAI WIA 63,100 UP 900

ShinpoongPharm 14,360 UP 170

Handsome 18,760 UP 500

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp410 50 UP850

Asiana Airlines 10,120 UP 30

COWAY 41,250 UP 450

LOTTE SHOPPING 71,700 DN 800

IBK 11,580 UP 130

DONGSUH 18,200 UP 520

SamsungEng 29,500 UP 950

SAMSUNG C&T 107,900 UP 1,100

PanOcean 4,360 DN 130

SAMSUNG CARD 31,050 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 20,650 UP 50

LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,700 DN 500

KT 33,300 DN 200

