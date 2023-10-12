KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17080 UP380
KumhoPetrochem 131,100 DN 700
SKC 75,600 UP 3,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,140 UP 30
Mobis 234,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,000 UP 1,400
S-1 56,800 UP 200
ZINUS 20,600 UP 100
Hanchem 171,600 UP 100
DWS 31,900 UP 900
KEPCO 17,510 DN 140
SamsungSecu 37,900 UP 550
KG DONGBU STL 7,650 UP 160
SKTelecom 49,100 UP 200
HyundaiElev 45,350 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 106,000 DN 600
Celltrion 144,100 UP 3,200
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 300
JB Financial Group 10,490 UP 160
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,200 DN 300
KIH 54,200 UP 1,000
GS 39,750 UP 200
LIG Nex1 88,000 DN 3,100
Fila Holdings 37,600 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,300 DN 4,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,250 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,830 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 112,800 DN 1,100
Yuhan 79,500 0
SLCORP 31,800 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 1,100
DOOSAN 89,700 UP 3,500
DL 41,600 UP 1,100
SK hynix 124,200 UP 5,000
Youngpoong 517,000 UP 10,000
DB HiTek 52,000 UP 900
CJ 80,200 UP 600
HyundaiEng&Const 36,650 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,500 UP 400
(MORE)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
(URGENT) 192 S. Koreans arrive from Israel after Hamas attack
-
(LEAD) Pentagon chief stresses U.S. ability to tackle 'crises in multiple theaters'
-
(2nd LD) Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul