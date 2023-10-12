SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17080 UP380

KumhoPetrochem 131,100 DN 700

SKC 75,600 UP 3,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,140 UP 30

Mobis 234,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,000 UP 1,400

S-1 56,800 UP 200

ZINUS 20,600 UP 100

Hanchem 171,600 UP 100

DWS 31,900 UP 900

KEPCO 17,510 DN 140

SamsungSecu 37,900 UP 550

KG DONGBU STL 7,650 UP 160

SKTelecom 49,100 UP 200

HyundaiElev 45,350 UP 550

LGELECTRONICS 106,000 DN 600

Celltrion 144,100 UP 3,200

TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 300

JB Financial Group 10,490 UP 160

DAEWOONG PHARM 117,200 DN 100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,200 DN 300

KIH 54,200 UP 1,000

GS 39,750 UP 200

LIG Nex1 88,000 DN 3,100

Fila Holdings 37,600 UP 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,300 DN 4,400

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,250 UP 700

HANWHA LIFE 2,830 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 112,800 DN 1,100

Yuhan 79,500 0

SLCORP 31,800 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 1,100

DOOSAN 89,700 UP 3,500

DL 41,600 UP 1,100

SK hynix 124,200 UP 5,000

Youngpoong 517,000 UP 10,000

DB HiTek 52,000 UP 900

CJ 80,200 UP 600

HyundaiEng&Const 36,650 UP 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,500 UP 400

(MORE)