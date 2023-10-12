KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanwha 24,350 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,000 UP 100
KIA CORP. 84,500 0
LX INT 26,500 UP 200
HanmiPharm 320,000 UP 2,000
Meritz Financial 53,500 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 7,140 UP 100
DGB Financial Group 8,270 UP 100
emart 71,600 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 50 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 48,550 UP 600
PIAM 27,450 UP 600
HANJINKAL 43,000 UP 1,150
CHONGKUNDANG 99,900 UP 1,300
DoubleUGames 39,750 0
HL MANDO 40,400 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 728,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 50,000 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 11,890 UP 190
Hyundai M&F INS 33,250 UP 350
FOOSUNG 10,800 UP 420
GS E&C 13,330 UP 280
COSMOCHEM 43,400 UP 4,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 535,000 UP 24,000
KPIC 140,600 UP 6,800
GS Retail 23,050 UP 250
Ottogi 370,500 DN 1,000
KCC 237,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 85,200 UP 2,200
AmoreG 27,050 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 188,000 DN 1,400
Daewoong 17,460 DN 140
TaekwangInd 595,000 UP 14,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 DN 40
KAL 20,600 UP 150
LG Corp. 84,500 UP 700
POSCO FUTURE M 348,000 UP 7,000
Boryung 10,870 UP 510
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,300 DN 250
(MORE)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
Stray Kids to return next month with new EP 'Rock-Star'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
U.S. citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
(URGENT) 192 S. Koreans arrive from Israel after Hamas attack
-
(LEAD) Pentagon chief stresses U.S. ability to tackle 'crises in multiple theaters'
-
(2nd LD) Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul