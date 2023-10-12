KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Shinsegae 178,800 UP 400
Nongshim 464,000 DN 4,000
SGBC 56,600 UP 900
Hyosung 60,200 UP 200
LOTTE 26,700 UP 450
GCH Corp 14,700 DN 90
LotteChilsung 132,800 DN 1,800
POSCO Holdings 518,000 UP 11,000
DB INSURANCE 88,700 DN 400
SamsungElec 68,900 UP 700
NHIS 10,600 UP 50
LS 94,600 UP 1,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES116 30 0 UP300
GC Corp 109,900 UP 600
Kumyang 118,900 UP 7,900
Daesang 19,250 DN 110
SKNetworks 5,910 UP 160
ORION Holdings 15,470 UP 150
HITEJINRO 19,710 DN 200
Netmarble 41,800 DN 100
KRAFTON 154,000 UP 800
HD HYUNDAI 61,200 DN 200
ORION 126,200 DN 2,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,800 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,570 UP 50
BGF Retail 139,200 0
SKCHEM 62,500 UP 900
HDC-OP 10,420 UP 310
HYOSUNG TNC 311,000 UP 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 384,000 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 12,690 UP 150
SKBS 68,500 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,520 UP 60
KakaoBank 24,150 UP 300
HYBE 246,000 UP 17,500
SK ie technology 71,200 UP 900
DL E&C 31,000 UP 1,500
kakaopay 41,100 UP 800
K Car 10,440 UP 80
SKSQUARE 44,600 UP 1,100
(END)
