1-ton truck rams into traditional market near Seoul, injuring 8 people

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 1-ton truck rammed into a traditional market in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, injuring eight people, including the driver, police said Thursday.

The truck crossed a sidewalk and hit a store at Moran Traditional Market in Seongnam at around 12:15 p.m. before coming to a stop.

The accident left eight people wounded, with three of them, including the driver himself, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver in his 50s, who was not driving under the influence, told the police he accidentally hit the gas pedal when he was trying to press the brake.

A police investigation is under way to find the exact cause of the accident.



This photo, provided by Gyeonggi Province Fire Services, shows a 1-ton truck that rammed into a traditional market in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Oct. 12, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)