The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

Korean Air to deploy temporary flight to Dubai for repatriation of S. Koreans from Israel

SEOUL -- Korean Air Co. said Thursday it plans to deploy a temporary flight to Dubai this week to transport South Koreans in Israel, who have fled to the nearby United Arab Emirates city due to the Middle Eastern conflict, back home.

The company said it will send an A330-200 aircraft to Dubai from Incheon International Airport on Friday to transport the group of South Koreans who have recently traveled from Tel Aviv to Dubai by land.



-----------------

(LEAD) Gender minister nominee withdraws herself from consideration

SEOUL -- Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Kim Haeng withdrew herself from consideration Thursday amid calls from the opposition that she is unfit for the job due to a slew of controversies.

Kim has come under fire during a parliamentary confirmation hearing over various suspicions, including those related to Wikitree, an online news outlet co-founded by her. Her resignation came after the ruling People Power Party (PPP) suffered a crushing defeat in this week's by-election for Seoul's Gangseo Ward office.



-----------------

S. Korea hints at suspension of 2018 inter-Korean military accord even without N. Korea's provocations

SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Thursday hinted that the government may suspend the 2018 military tension reduction accord with North Korea, depending on the security situation, even if Pyongyang does not violate South Korean territory.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) has recently received fresh attention, as the defense minister publicly pledged to push for halting it, citing its impact on limiting South Korea's surveillance capabilities against North Korea's military threats.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher ahead of U.S. CPI data

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended higher Thursday as investors await key U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's further monetary policy. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 29.74 points, or 1.21 percent, to close at 2,479.82.



-----------------

Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' to be unveiled this week after restoration

SEOUL -- The ceremonial stage located in front of Gyeongbok Palace's Gwanghwamun gate in Seoul will open to the public this weekend after being restored to its original state for the first time in about a century.

The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) will hold a ceremony Sunday at Gwanghwamun Square near the historical site to mark the completion of the yearlong project to restore the "woldae."



-----------------

UAE president postpones visit to S. Korea over 'unforeseen regional circumstances'

SEOUL -- United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has postponed his visit to South Korea planned for this month due to "unforeseen regional circumstances," South Korea's presidential office said Thursday.

Mohamed's visit would have come nine months after Yoon paid a state visit to the UAE and secured its commitment to invest US$30 billion in South Korea's nuclear power, arms and energy sectors.



-----------------

N. Korean hacking groups target defectors group's head: report

SEOUL -- A number of North Korean hacking groups were found to have made hacking attempts targeted at a head of a defectors' group in South Korea, according to a report by a U.S. cybersecurity company Thursday.

Pyongyang's hacking groups, including APT37, APT43 and hybrid clusters under the Reconnaissance General Bureau, have targeted Lee Min-bok, head of a defectors' group that sends propaganda leaflets to the North, Mandiant, Google's cybersecurity unit, said in the report.



-----------------

(LEAD) JCS chief says 2018 military accord restricts S. Korea's surveillance of N. Korea

SEOUL -- A 2018 military tension reduction agreement with North Korea restricts South Korea's surveillance of the North due to no-fly zones set along the heavily fortified border under the deal, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the assessment during a parliamentary audit, as newly appointed Defense Minister Shin Won-shik has been pushing to suspend the 2018 agreement signed when then President Moon Jae-in traveled to Pyongyang for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



-----------------

S Korea, UAE to hold aviation talks over potential increase in bilateral flights

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plan to hold their first bilateral aviation talks in four years this week to discuss whether to increase the number of flights connecting the two countries, according to officials Thursday.

During the two-day talks from Thursday in Seoul, the two sides will discuss whether to raise the maximum ceiling of 15 flights per week for each country.

(END)