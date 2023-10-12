Kia unveils new concept SUV, sedan EV units aimed at 2024 commercial launches

YEOJU, South Korea, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, unveiled two brand new concept electric vehicle (EV) units with the goal to commercially launch the midsize SUV and sedan models in 2024.

At a 2023 Kia EV Day press event held in Yeoju, 62 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Kia revealed for the first time its concept midsize EV3 SUV and midsize EV4 sedan models.

The company also unveiled to the South Korean press for the first time its EV5 SUV model. The model was first announced at the 2023 Chengdu International Automobile Industry exhibition in August.

The EV3 and EV4 are scheduled to be launched in the South Korean market in the first and second halves of 2024, respectively. Kia plans to release the EV5 in the first half of 2025.

The new models are the latest additions to Kia's EV lineup currently comprising of the EV6 and EV9.



Kia Corp. executives pose for photos next to the company's newly unveiled midsize EV3 SUV model unveiled at the 2023 Kia EV Day press event held in Yeoju, 62 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The EV3 embodies Kia's design philosophy, characterized by its voluminous body and Kia's new electric car design language. The concept unit features Kia's Star-map Signature Lighting and vertical headlamps.

The EV4 features a wide front hood gently contoured to create a futuristic impression. Its rear frame and glass extends all the way to the end of the trunk, creating a low and striking silhouette.

The EV5, installed with Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated proprietary EV platform called E-GMP, will be produced both in South Korea and China. The Chinese units will be produced in three different variants based on wheel-drive capacities.

The company said the models will be sold at between US$35,000 to $50,000 to help popularize the EV market.

Kia President Song Ho-sung said the company shift to electrification is "not a choice but a necessity."

"We will provide solutions to address concerns, such as high prices and charging inconveniences, that may deter people from buying electric cars," Song said.



Kia Corp. showcases its latest EV model lineup at the 2023 Kia EV Day press event held in Yeoju, 62 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

