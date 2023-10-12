Hyosung Chemical to raise 50 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Chemical Corp.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 50 billion won (US$37.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 601,685 common shares at a price of 83,100 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

