S. Korea to send US$1 mln in aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send US$1 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake in a northwestern province last week killed more than 2,000 people, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The emergency aid will be delivered via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the ministry said.

As of Monday, 2,445 people had died and 9,240 had been injured, as the 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Herat on Saturday, according to data from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"Our government hopes this aid will help swiftly stabilize the lives of Afghan people suffering from the earthquake and the restoration of affected areas," the ministry said in a release.



This Reuters photo shows a boy crying as he sits next to debris in the aftermath of an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Oct. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

