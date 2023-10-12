Isu Abxis to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Isu Abxis Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.42 million common shares at a price of 7,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

