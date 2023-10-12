TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) said Thursday its upcoming album captures the story of youth who have the courage to tirelessly move forward to achieve their dream in the face of harsh reality.

"The Name Chapter: Freefall," the band's third full-length album, due out Friday, marks the first studio album from the quintet since May 2021, when "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze," the second full-length album, was released.

Also the second volume of the "The Name Chapter" album series, the "Freefall," the new album tells a story that continues from the latest release, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," the group's fifth EP, released in January.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together poses for photos during a media showcase held in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2023, for its upcoming third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: Freefall." The album is set to come out Oct. 13. (Yonhap)

The previous EP depicted the five boys swaying in front of the temptation to live in the present. And the "Freefall" tells what happens to them after they decide to squarely face reality, chase their dreams and grow up, according to the band.

During a media showcase held in Seoul a day before the album's release, the group's leader, Soobin, said he had thought a lot about what the reality faced by their young peers might be today while working on the album.

"I think that is something tiring and burdensome. Nonetheless, we have to move forward for our dreams and goals," he said.

Such a thought was reflected in the lead track, which depicts the youth's agenda of running tirelessly for their dreams.

When asked about the "reality" that the album deals with, Yeonjun explained, "It's this world we live in."

"I think young people today are anxious about the uncertain future and experience trials, but I also think that beautiful moments coexist within it. We portrayed the fragile but strong youth in the unique style of Tomorrow X Together," he said.

The album's main track, "Chasing That Feeling," is a song that announces a new beginning of the boys in the reality after leaving behind a past that was sweet but lacked growth.

Also included are eight songs -- "Growing Pain," which compares pain to growing pains; "Dreamer," which depicts a boy who has realized his identity; "Happily Ever After," which contains a message about not losing hope; and "Do It Like That," which depicts the ecstatic moment of falling in love.

Huening Kai said his first impression of the main track was that it was "fresh" and "addictive."

"At first it was unfamiliar, but the more I listened to it, the more fresh and addictive it was, like 'Sugar Rush Ride'," he said.

Soobin said: "It's good to listen to from start to finish lightly when you play it. You start humming as soon as you listen to it."

The group has reached its first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with "The Name Chapter: Temptation."

It later became the first K-pop group to headline this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and took the stage for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Asked about the group's growing global presence, Soobin said: "There have been many places where I have wondered if I deserve such a glorious place. I still feel like it's unreal. The thought that we're contributing a little to spreading K-pop to the world is a source of motivation for me to work harder."

Yeonjun said: "It's still amazing and I feel my sense of responsibility is also growing. I want to show you more of my effort without settling for what I've achieved."

Asked exactly what he wants to achieve, he shyly answered it would be nice if a song from the group makes it to the Billboard Hot 100.

He also expressed hope to meet more fans in greater performance venues.

