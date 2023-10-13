Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 October 13, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling bloc may face 'this scene' should it continue in present state (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People Power Party swamped with calls for reform (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party in chaos, faces 'general election crisis'; Yoon drops minister nominee appointment (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gender minister nominee withdraws in aftermath of ruling party's by-election loss (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party in chaos despite pledging to reform (Segye Times)
-- Covid-19 debt party begins (Chosun Ilbo)
-- While ruling party focused on shifting blame over by-election loss, no one takes accountability (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yongsan 'fails to read people's sentiment' despite warning (Hankyoreh)
-- President Yoon at crossroads of 'reform' after by-election loss, minister nominee withdrawal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Deep fake technology out of control; 'major chaos' for society, economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Expenditures for elderly on the rise, possible concerns over fiscal health (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon-backed candidate's loss sends shock waves through ruling party (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul faces growing diplomatic pressure over Israel-Hamas conflict (Korea Times)
-- Korea joins $2 billion nuclear project in Romania (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!