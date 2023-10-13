S. Korea's on-year job growth picks up in Sept.
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year employment growth accelerated for the second consecutive month in September, data showed Friday.
The number of employed people came to 28.69 million last month, up around 309,000 from a year earlier, or 1.1 percent, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Monthly job additions rebounded in August after four months of a slowdown.
It is the first time in three months that the country has added more than 300,000 jobs.
The country's jobless rate came to 2.3 percent in September, down 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier, the data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
