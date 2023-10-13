LG Chem, GS Caltex to produce prototype of material for biodegradable plastics
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. and GS Caltex Corp. plan to produce a prototype of a material for biodegradable plastics next year, as they step up cooperation for the development of the eco-friendly raw material, the companies said Friday.
LG Chem and GS Caltex signed an agreement in 2021 to develop technology for the production of the material called 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid (3HP). Plastic made from 3HP can be used to replace various disposable materials.
In July of last year, they started construction on a plant at the GS Caltex Yeosu refinery.
The two companies recently completed building the plant and they aim to produce a prototype of the material in the first quarter of next year.
There has been no commercial product of the material, but LG Chem and GS Caltex said they would be able to present the world's first commercialization of 3HP.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
JCS chief says threat by N. Korea different from Hamas