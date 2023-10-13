Key policymakers of S. Korea, U.S. discuss economic ties, geopolitical uncertainties
By Kang Yoon-seung
MARRAKESH, Morocco, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The key policymakers of South Korea and the United States discussed a wide array of economic issues, including bilateral cooperation and geopolitical uncertainties, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this week on the margins of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Marrakesh, western Morocco, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
During the meeting, Choo asked the U.S. government to pay close attention to South Korean firms' stance on pending issues, including the Inflation Reduction Act and Washington's export controls against China.
Choo and Yellen also shared opinions on geopolitical uncertainties along with their impact on the global economy, according to the ministry.
The two countries vowed to make efforts to develop bilateral ties, including holding trilateral financial talks among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
The finance minister, meanwhile, held bilateral meetings with eight other countries as well, including Colombia, Pakistan and Ghana, requesting them to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.
During the Development Committee meeting of the World Bank, Choo also called for the organization to promptly roll out research projects to address global challenges and share its development know-how with developing nations.
To this end, the finance minister said the bank, donors and recipients need to maintain close cooperation and take new approaches to address the challenges.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
