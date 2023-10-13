Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

09:02 October 13, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/14 Sunny 20

Incheon 21/15 Sunny 20

Suwon 22/13 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/12 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 20/11 Sunny 20

Gangneung 22/14 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/13 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 23/14 Cloudy 30

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/13 Sunny 20

Busan 24/16 Sunny 20

