Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 13, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/14 Sunny 20
Incheon 21/15 Sunny 20
Suwon 22/13 Sunny 20
Cheongju 22/13 Sunny 20
Daejeon 22/12 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/11 Sunny 20
Gangneung 22/14 Sunny 20
Jeonju 23/13 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 23/14 Cloudy 30
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/13 Sunny 20
Busan 24/16 Sunny 20
(END)
