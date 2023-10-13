Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreigners sell Korean stocks for 2nd month in September amid China, semiconductor woes

All News 12:00 October 13, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors sold South Korean stocks for a second straight month in September amid woes over a slowdown in the Chinese economy and a delay in the recovery of the chipmaking sector, central bank data showed Friday.

Offshore investors sold a net US$1.33 billion worth of local stocks last month, following net selling of $910 million a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The central bank said foreigners' net stock selling came amid growing woes over a slowdown in the Chinese economy, the world's second-largest economy and the country's top trading partner, and a delay in the much-awaited recovery of the semiconductor segment.

Foreigners also sold a net $100 million worth of local bonds last month, compared with net selling of $790 million a month earlier.

In August, foreign investors offloaded a net $1.7 billion worth of local stocks and bonds, the largest since December 2022, when the comparable figure was $2.42 billion.

Meanwhile, the premium on credit default swaps (CDS) for South Korea's five-year dollar-denominated currency stabilization bonds amounted to 32 basis points in September, up from 31 basis points the previous month. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

The CDS premium reflects the cost of hedging credit risks on corporate or sovereign debt. A rise implies a drop in the credit spreads of sovereign bonds and higher borrowing costs.

Foreigners sell Korean stocks for 2nd month in September amid China, semiconductor woes - 1

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!