Genesis G80, electrified variant earn U.S. safety awards
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Two models of Hyundai Motor Co.'s luxury brand Genesis have earned top safety awards from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), according to the group Friday.
The Genesis G80 model and its electrified variant garnered the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards in the latest IIHS' collision tests, Hyundai said in a statement.
The IIHS annually evaluates crash safety and crash prevention performances of vehicles released in the U.S. market and publishes comprehensive results.
The two models earned high scores in a wide range of collision tests, including those involving vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian crash prevention, according to Hyundai.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea slams France for its planned surveillance of illicit maritime activities
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
JCS chief says threat by N. Korea different from Hamas