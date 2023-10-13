The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 13, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.63 3.63
2-M 3.75 3.75
3-M 3.87 3.87
6-M 4.01 4.01
12-M 4.08 4.08
