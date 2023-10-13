Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on inflation, rate hike woes
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning, led by big-cap tech losses on profit taking, as quicker-than-expected U.S. inflation stoked concerns about the Federal Reserve's continued aggressive monetary tightening policies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 17.75 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,462.07 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, and had remained weak on foreign and institutional selling.
On Thursday (local time), the U.S. consumer price index rose at a quicker-than-expected rate of 3.7 percent on-year in September, which raised speculation that the Fed will deliver another rate increase this year. The inflation data also brought up bond yields.
In Seoul, big-cap tech shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.31 percent following recent sharp gains, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution tumbled 2.13 percent.
But chip giant SK hynix added 1.45 percent.
POSCO Holdings decreased 0.19 percent, and Samsung SDI went down 0.56 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.34 percent, and Kia remained unchanged.
Bio shares lost ground. Major biotech firm Samsung Biologics fell 0.55 percent, and Celltrion shed 0.28 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,349.0 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 10.5 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
(Asiad) World No. 1 An Se-young reaches women's singles badminton final
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
(LEAD) China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report