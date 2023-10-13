Chief nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks in Jakarta next week
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet in Indonesia early next week for talks on North Korea's nuclear and missile developments, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Kim Gunn, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will fly to Jakarta for a two-day trip Monday and meet with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Hiroyuki Namazu, respectively, the ministry said.
Kim will have separate bilateral meetings with the two envoys, and the three will also hold trilateral talks.
The top agenda items are expected to include concerns over a possible arms deal between the North and Russia, as well as Pyongyang's strong push for bolstering its nuclear armament.
Last month's rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked speculation that North Korea may have agreed to supply Russia with ammunition and weaponry for its war in Ukraine in exchange for a transfer of weapons technology from Moscow.
North Korea stipulated the policy of strengthening its nuclear force in its constitution at its key parliamentary meeting in September.
Kim Jong-un has labeled the trilateral security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo as "the worst actual threat" and vowed to bolster his country's nuclear capability.
The three envoys last held talks in Japan in July.
