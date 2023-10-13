The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Unification ministry says many N. Koreans in China believed to have been repatriated

SEOUL -- Many North Koreans appear to have been repatriated from China, the unification ministry said Friday after a recent news report that about 600 North Koreans have forcibly been sent back home.

"It appears to be true that many North Korean residents in three northeastern Chinese provinces have been repatriated," Koo Byoung-sam, the spokesperson for the ministry, said in a press briefing. "We cannot accurately confirm how many defectors, patients and criminals were included among them."



-----------------

(2nd LD) On-year job growth picks up in Sept., manufacturing jobs fall by most in 5 months

SEOUL -- South Korea's on-year employment growth accelerated for the second consecutive month in September, but jobs in the manufacturing sector fell by the most in five months amid an economic slowdown, data showed Friday.

The number of employed people came to 28.69 million last month, up around 309,000 from a year earlier, or 1.1 percent, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



-----------------

(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security

WASHINGTON -- A White House official dismissed concerns Thursday that the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group could negatively affect the United States' security commitments to South Korea and other allies.

Since the eruption of the conflict sparked by Hamas' surprise attack last week, questions have lingered over whether Washington can simultaneously address multiple crises, including one in Ukraine.



-----------------

(LEAD) Pyongyang dismisses speculation over Hamas' use of N. Korean weapons against Israel

SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday dismissed speculation that the Hamas militant group used North Korean weapons for its surprise attack on Israel as "groundless," accusing the United States of cooking up a false accusation against the North.

Ri Kwang-song, a North Korean commentator on international affairs, said the U.S. is resorting to its stereotyped smear campaign against North Korea to deliberately link the recent Middle East crisis to the North.



-----------------

N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report

WASHINGTON -- North Korea is "on pace" to deploy sufficient nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to overcome the U.S. missile defense and may be preparing for a nuclear test to enable tactical nuclear operations, a congressional report showed Thursday.

The Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States issued the final report. It was launched by the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 to examine America's long-term strategic posture.



-----------------

S. Korea's inflation expected to ease to around 2 pct level in 2024: BOK governor

MARRAKESH, Morocco -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said Friday that South Korea's inflation is expected to make steady progress toward its 2 percent target, although global oil prices will remain one of the key uncertainties for consumer prices.

"South Korea's inflation is expected to reach the low 3 percent level by the end of this year, eventually heading towards the bank's target of 2 percent throughout 2024," Rhee said during a meeting with reporters in Marrakesh, western Morocco.



-----------------

S. Korea begins preparations for 4th launch of homegrown space rocket Nuri in 2025

SEOUL -- South Korea has officially begun preparations for the next launch of homegrown space rocket Nuri aiming to send a next-generation medium-sized satellite into space in the second half of 2025, the state space institute said Friday.

Along with officials from the science ministry, related authorities and companies, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) held a kickoff meeting to discuss and share the preparation process and other basic elements of the space project, according to KARI.

