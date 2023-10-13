Trade bodies of S. Korea, Poland sign tentative deal for cooperation on Ukraine reconstruction
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The trade organizations of South Korea and Poland have signed a tentative agreement to cooperate on reconstruction projects in Ukraine, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said Friday.
Under the agreement signed Thursday in Warsaw, KITA and Poland's Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers, also known as ZPP, will share information and pursue joint projects related to Ukraine reconstruction projects.
Last month, a South Korean delegation visited Kyiv for talks on South Korea's potential involvement in reconstruction projects, estimated to be worth around 1,200 trillion won (US$890.07 billion).
