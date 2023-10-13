Man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for stalking, killing woman in temple
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday sentenced a man in his 70s to 20 years in prison for killing a woman, whom he had been stalking for a month, at a temple after she refused to go out with him.
The 72-year-old was indicted for hitting the woman, 65, in the head multiple times with a blunt object, then stabbing her in the stomach, causing her death in Haklim Temple on a mountain in northern Seoul on March 31.
The man committed the crime in a fit of anger after the woman, to whom he expressed one-sided affection during a monthlong period of stalking her at the temple, gave him the cold shoulder and said, "Leave me alone."
The Seoul Northern District Court handed down the 20-year prison sentence to the man, finding him guilty of murder, destruction of property and stalking.
The court also ordered him to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years and undergo 40 hours of stalking treatment.
The man had conceded to killing the victim but denied the allegations that he had stalked her.
The victim's family plans to appeal the decision to a higher court, citing insufficient punishment.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier