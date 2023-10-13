Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Weapon left in front of justice minister's home; police tracking suspect

All News 15:32 October 13, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified person has left a weapon in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's home in Seoul, prompting police to track the suspect, officials said Friday.

According to police officials, the person placed the weapon and a torch lighter at the entrance of Han's apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The person reportedly used stairs and routes out of view of CCTV to access Han's home discreetly.

Police launched an investigation the same day following a complaint filed by an apartment guardian and was tracking the suspect.

Weapon left in front of justice minister's home; police tracking suspect - 1

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#justice minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!