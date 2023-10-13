KBO postseason to begin Oct. 19

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The postseason in South Korean baseball will begin next week with a battle between the fourth- and fifth-ranked clubs from the regular season, the league office announced Friday.

The 2023 postseason in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) will open with a wild card round next Thursday. The No. 4 seed will advance to the next round if it beats the No. 5 seed or manages a tie in the first game. The lower-seed team, however, must defeat the higher-seed club twice in a row to reach the next phase.

The No. 4 seed team will have the home field advantage and will host both games should the clubs go the distance.



This image provided by the Korea Baseball Organization on Oct. 13, 2023, shows the official emblem for the 2023 postseason. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The next two rounds of the postseason will be best-of-five, and the Korean Series, the championship final, will be best of seven.

The regular season is scheduled to end Tuesday but only the top two seeds have been determined. The LG Twins clinched their first regular season crown in 29 years on Oct. 3 and have earned a bye to the Korean Series. They have three regular season games remaining.

The KT Wiz have completed their 144-game schedule and grabbed the No. 2 seed, meaning they will advance directly to the second round of the postseason.

The No. 3 team will face the wild card round winner. Through Thursday's action, the defending champions SSG Landers were holding down the No. 3 spot but only a half game ahead of the NC Dinos. Both clubs have four games remaining.

The Doosan Bears are in fifth place, a half game behind the Dinos and two games ahead of the Kia Tigers. The Bears and the Tigers were to duel Friday night in Seoul.

If the postseason plays out as scheduled, the Korean Series will begin Nov. 7, with a potential Game 7 set for Nov. 15.

The KBO said there will be at least one designated travel day between each postseason round. A tie will be called after 15 innings, compared to 12 innings during the regular season.

The KBO also said regular season games postponed between Friday and Tuesday may still be played during the postseason if those games are between teams not involved in the postseason. Also, regular games between non-wild card teams may be played next Thursday to ensure every team will have played the full 144-game schedule.



LG Twins players celebrate their Korea Baseball Organization regular season title following a game against the Lotte Giants at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan in this file photo taken Oct. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

