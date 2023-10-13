Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 9 -- N. Korea denounces deadly drone attack in Syria

10 -- N. Korea blames Israel for conflict with Hamas

N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'

11 -- China forcibly repatriates some 600 N. Korean defectors this week: civic group

12 -- USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan

N. Korea's Kim, Putin exchange congratulatory messages marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

13 -- Pyongyang dismisses speculation over Hamas' use of N. Korean weapons against Israel

N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier

