KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO Holdings 512,000 DN 6,000
COSMOCHEM 40,400 DN 3,000
LotteChilsung 134,100 UP 1,300
SLCORP 30,450 DN 1,350
Yuhan 76,100 DN 3,400
SamsungElec 68,000 DN 900
GCH Corp 14,050 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 187,100 DN 900
AmoreG 27,050 0
DB INSURANCE 88,700 0
KumhoPetrochem 129,000 DN 2,100
SKC 76,500 UP 900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,070 DN 70
Mobis 232,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,000 UP 1,000
S-1 56,600 DN 200
DoubleUGames 39,050 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 DN350
ORION 127,700 UP 1,500
KOLMAR KOREA 49,400 UP 850
COSMAX 120,000 UP 8,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 42,000 DN 1,750
HL MANDO 37,250 DN 3,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 721,000 DN 7,000
PIAM 26,500 DN 950
HANJINKAL 43,000 0
Hanon Systems 7,820 DN 1,360
SK 153,500 DN 5,600
CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 51,000 UP 1,000
Netmarble 42,200 UP 400
KRAFTON 154,900 UP 900
HD HYUNDAI 60,800 DN 400
YoulchonChem 32,400 UP 350
LG Energy Solution 484,000 DN 9,500
Hanmi Science 34,300 DN 250
HtlShilla 72,000 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 140,000 DN 400
Hanssem 51,000 DN 400
F&F 103,200 UP 900
(MORE)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier