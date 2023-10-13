SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



POSCO Holdings 512,000 DN 6,000

COSMOCHEM 40,400 DN 3,000

LotteChilsung 134,100 UP 1,300

SLCORP 30,450 DN 1,350

Yuhan 76,100 DN 3,400

SamsungElec 68,000 DN 900

GCH Corp 14,050 DN 650

HyundaiMtr 187,100 DN 900

AmoreG 27,050 0

DB INSURANCE 88,700 0

KumhoPetrochem 129,000 DN 2,100

SKC 76,500 UP 900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,070 DN 70

Mobis 232,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,000 UP 1,000

S-1 56,600 DN 200

DoubleUGames 39,050 DN 700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 DN350

ORION 127,700 UP 1,500

KOLMAR KOREA 49,400 UP 850

COSMAX 120,000 UP 8,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 42,000 DN 1,750

HL MANDO 37,250 DN 3,150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 721,000 DN 7,000

PIAM 26,500 DN 950

HANJINKAL 43,000 0

Hanon Systems 7,820 DN 1,360

SK 153,500 DN 5,600

CHONGKUNDANG 100,000 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 51,000 UP 1,000

Netmarble 42,200 UP 400

KRAFTON 154,900 UP 900

HD HYUNDAI 60,800 DN 400

YoulchonChem 32,400 UP 350

LG Energy Solution 484,000 DN 9,500

Hanmi Science 34,300 DN 250

HtlShilla 72,000 DN 900

SamsungElecMech 140,000 DN 400

Hanssem 51,000 DN 400

F&F 103,200 UP 900

(MORE)