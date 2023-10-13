Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 13, 2023

HDKSOE 99,900 DN 2,600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,950 DN 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 258,000 0
Kogas 23,800 0
Handsome 18,600 DN 160
SKTelecom 49,150 UP 50
HyundaiElev 46,050 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 DN 3,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,400 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,325 DN 50
ShinpoongPharm 13,910 DN 450
ZINUS 20,550 DN 50
Hanchem 168,700 DN 2,900
DWS 31,450 DN 450
KEPCO 17,480 DN 30
SamsungSecu 37,750 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,570 DN 80
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 DN 1,650
POSCO FUTURE M 348,000 0
Shinsegae 178,900 UP 100
Boryung 10,580 DN 290
KCC 233,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 81,000 DN 4,200
Hanwha 24,100 DN 250
SK hynix 124,700 UP 500
Youngpoong 518,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,550 UP 50
Ottogi 368,500 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,040 UP 40
KIA CORP. 84,200 DN 300
DL 40,650 DN 950
CJ LOGISTICS 78,600 DN 700
DOOSAN 86,700 DN 3,000
Nongshim 465,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 55,800 DN 800
Hyosung 58,900 DN 1,300
LOTTE 26,450 DN 250
NHIS 10,550 DN 50
(MORE)

