KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDKSOE 99,900 DN 2,600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,950 DN 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 258,000 0
Kogas 23,800 0
Handsome 18,600 DN 160
SKTelecom 49,150 UP 50
HyundaiElev 46,050 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 DN 3,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,400 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,325 DN 50
ShinpoongPharm 13,910 DN 450
ZINUS 20,550 DN 50
Hanchem 168,700 DN 2,900
DWS 31,450 DN 450
KEPCO 17,480 DN 30
SamsungSecu 37,750 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,570 DN 80
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 DN 1,650
POSCO FUTURE M 348,000 0
Shinsegae 178,900 UP 100
Boryung 10,580 DN 290
KCC 233,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 81,000 DN 4,200
Hanwha 24,100 DN 250
SK hynix 124,700 UP 500
Youngpoong 518,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,750 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,550 UP 50
Ottogi 368,500 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,040 UP 40
KIA CORP. 84,200 DN 300
DL 40,650 DN 950
CJ LOGISTICS 78,600 DN 700
DOOSAN 86,700 DN 3,000
Nongshim 465,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 55,800 DN 800
Hyosung 58,900 DN 1,300
LOTTE 26,450 DN 250
NHIS 10,550 DN 50
(MORE)
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier