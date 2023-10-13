Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

October 13, 2023

GS E&C 13,170 DN 160
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 526,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 135,000 DN 5,600
LS 90,600 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES113 80 0 DN2500
GC Corp 106,000 DN 3,900
GS Retail 23,500 UP 450
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,050 DN 750
KakaoBank 23,250 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,760 UP 190
Doosanfc 18,290 DN 730
Doosan Enerbility 14,530 DN 600
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,200 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 50
BGF Retail 139,600 UP 400
HYBE 244,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 61,000 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 70,600 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,310 DN 110
HYOSUNG TNC 301,500 DN 9,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,000 DN 7,000
HANILCMT 12,520 DN 170
DL E&C 30,450 DN 550
SKBS 67,300 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,540 UP 20
kakaopay 40,650 DN 450
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,400 UP 100
MS IND 17,480 DN 330
OCI Holdings 98,900 DN 2,400
LS ELECTRIC 84,900 DN 1,400
KorZinc 484,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,700 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 74,000 DN 1,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,800 DN 1,400
HMM 14,390 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 27,700 DN 550
S-Oil 73,900 UP 400
LG Innotek 238,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 34,800 UP 50
(MORE)

