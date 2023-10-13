GS E&C 13,170 DN 160

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 526,000 DN 9,000

KPIC 135,000 DN 5,600

LS 90,600 DN 4,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES113 80 0 DN2500

GC Corp 106,000 DN 3,900

GS Retail 23,500 UP 450

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,050 DN 750

KakaoBank 23,250 DN 900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,760 UP 190

Doosanfc 18,290 DN 730

Doosan Enerbility 14,530 DN 600

LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,200 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 50

BGF Retail 139,600 UP 400

HYBE 244,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 61,000 DN 1,500

SK ie technology 70,600 DN 600

HDC-OP 10,310 DN 110

HYOSUNG TNC 301,500 DN 9,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,000 DN 7,000

HANILCMT 12,520 DN 170

DL E&C 30,450 DN 550

SKBS 67,300 DN 1,200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,540 UP 20

kakaopay 40,650 DN 450

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,400 UP 100

MS IND 17,480 DN 330

OCI Holdings 98,900 DN 2,400

LS ELECTRIC 84,900 DN 1,400

KorZinc 484,500 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,700 DN 60

HyundaiMipoDock 74,000 DN 1,400

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,800 DN 1,400

HMM 14,390 DN 650

HYUNDAI WIA 62,400 DN 700

IS DONGSEO 27,700 DN 550

S-Oil 73,900 UP 400

LG Innotek 238,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 34,800 UP 50

(MORE)