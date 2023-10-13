KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KOLON IND 45,900 DN 450
HanmiPharm 314,500 DN 5,500
Meritz Financial 53,500 0
KBFinancialGroup 56,600 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 7,150 UP 10
Hansae 19,280 DN 220
JB Financial Group 10,700 UP 210
TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 150
emart 71,300 DN 300
CSWIND 53,200 DN 900
SD Biosensor 10,500 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 8,240 DN 30
Youngone Corp 48,750 DN 750
GKL 15,190 DN 100
DB HiTek 51,100 DN 900
CJ 79,600 DN 600
LX INT 25,750 DN 750
Kumyang 117,000 DN 1,900
Daesang 19,200 DN 50
SKNetworks 6,030 UP 120
ORION Holdings 15,430 DN 40
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp402 50 DN800
Asiana Airlines 10,030 DN 90
COWAY 42,100 UP 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,900 DN 800
IBK 11,750 UP 170
DONGSUH 18,130 DN 70
SamsungEng 28,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 107,800 DN 100
PanOcean 4,120 DN 240
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 DN 100
KT 32,550 DN 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17200 UP120
LOTTE TOUR 10,450 DN 440
LG Uplus 10,230 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,100 UP 900
KT&G 87,000 DN 700
LG Display 12,400 DN 90
SSANGYONGCNE 5,460 DN 40
KAL 20,150 DN 450
(MORE)
