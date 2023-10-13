Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 October 13, 2023

Daewoong 16,850 DN 610
SamyangFood 193,900 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,400 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 279,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 593,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 83,100 DN 1,400
Kangwonland 14,950 DN 240
NAVER 191,800 DN 1,800
Kakao 43,200 DN 450
NCsoft 225,500 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 102,200 DN 1,900
Hanwha Ocean 27,700 DN 1,900
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,490 DN 150
DWEC 4,055 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 34,250 UP 650
LG H&H 420,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 528,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 64,300 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,500 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,500 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,150 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 105,100 DN 900
Celltrion 143,900 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,900 DN 3,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 UP 200
KIH 53,800 DN 400
GS 39,700 DN 50
LIG Nex1 89,500 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 37,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 DN 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,915 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 114,100 UP 1,300
FOOSUNG 10,500 DN 300
SK Innovation 147,100 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 11,880 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,500 UP 250
HITEJINRO 19,660 DN 50
K Car 10,510 UP 70
SKSQUARE 44,650 UP 50
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!