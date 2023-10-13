KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Daewoong 16,850 DN 610
SamyangFood 193,900 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 67,400 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 279,500 UP 500
TaekwangInd 593,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 83,100 DN 1,400
Kangwonland 14,950 DN 240
NAVER 191,800 DN 1,800
Kakao 43,200 DN 450
NCsoft 225,500 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 102,200 DN 1,900
Hanwha Ocean 27,700 DN 1,900
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,490 DN 150
DWEC 4,055 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 34,250 UP 650
LG H&H 420,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 528,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 64,300 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 35,500 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,500 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,150 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 105,100 DN 900
Celltrion 143,900 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,900 DN 3,300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 UP 200
KIH 53,800 DN 400
GS 39,700 DN 50
LIG Nex1 89,500 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 37,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 DN 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,915 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 114,100 UP 1,300
FOOSUNG 10,500 DN 300
SK Innovation 147,100 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 11,880 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 33,500 UP 250
HITEJINRO 19,660 DN 50
K Car 10,510 UP 70
SKSQUARE 44,650 UP 50
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier