Yoon tells aides to look for lesson in by-election defeat

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol told his aides Friday to "look for a lesson" in the ruling party's defeat in this week's by-election in Seoul and to "calmly and wisely" pursue change, according to a senior presidential official.

It was Yoon's first known response to the Wednesday by-election for chief of Gangseo Ward, in which Jin Kyo-hoon of the main opposition Democratic Party beat Kim Tae-woo of the ruling People Power Party by a larger-than-expected margin of 17.15 percentage points.

"It's important to look for a lesson in the election outcome and to calmly and wisely push for change," he said during a meeting with his aides, according to the senior official who spoke to Yonhap News Agency on the condition of anonymity.

Yoon's message was relayed to the PPP by his chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.

The by-election was closely watched as a barometer of voter sentiment ahead of parliamentary elections slated for next April.

On Thursday, the presidential office said the results of any election should be accepted "sternly."

Yoon's instructions will focus attention on whether the administration seeks to overhaul its principles or carry out a personnel reshuffle, especially as a large number of presidential officials are reportedly planning to resign in the coming months to prepare to run in next year's parliamentary elections.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

