(2nd LD) 163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft
(ATTN: UPDATES article throughout as plane arrives)
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- More than 160 South Korean nationals arrived home from Israel aboard a military aircraft late Saturday, the foreign ministry said, after an armed clash broke out between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Hamas group.
A KC-330 military transport plane carrying 163 South Koreans landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, at 10:45 p.m., the ministry said.
The plane flew to Israel on Friday and departed from Tel Aviv early Saturday (local time).
The plane also brought 51 Japanese and six Singaporean nationals, as part of Seoul's efforts to provide humanitarian cooperation, the ministry added.
It marked the first such transportation of South Koreans by a military plane and the second flight to bring South Koreans home from Israel following the return of 192 people aboard a Korean Air plane Wednesday.
The government decided to dispatch the military plane as air carriers increasingly suspended flight operations to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv amid the intensifying conflict, officials said.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Koichi Mizushima, Japan's top envoy to Israel, expressed gratitude to the South Korean government for the emergency transportation of its people, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Of the 163 people on board, 82 were short-term travelers, while the rest were residents.
About 470 South Koreans remain in Israel. Most of them are residents living there long-term and have chosen to stay behind of their own accord, a foreign ministry official said, adding the diplomatic mission there continues to advise them to leave the area for safety.
Roughly 630 South Koreans had been staying in Israel before the military plane took the people aboard.
No South Korean casualties have been reported since the conflict began.
A rapid response team consisting of foreign ministry officials also boarded the military plane to assist with the transportation, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
Unification ministry urges N. Korea to immediately send detained S. Koreans back home
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier
-
(5th LD) N. Korea sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia: White House
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military jet bringing 163 nationals home from Israel
-
Klinsmann hoping to keep beloved Lee Kang-in grounded: 'Pop star doesn't score goals'