Biotech firm ToolGen opens research center

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- ToolGen Inc., a South Korean biotech company, opened a research and development (R&D) center to step up its development of gene editing technology, company officials said Friday.

The center, located in the city of Cheongju, is equipped with cutting-edge facilities to study seed development, including a walk-in chamber and a speed breeding chamber.

ToolGen is South Korea's only company that owns a patent for the CRISPR-Cas9 foundational technology.

Developed in 2012, CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing technology that allows the highly specific and rapid modification of DNA in a genome, following earlier gene editing techniques of Zinc Finger (ZFN) and Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases.

"The R&D center will become an outpost for the company's global business, including an expansion of business, technology transfer and sales," ToolGen CEO Lee Byong-hwa said.



Officials of ToolGen Inc., a South Korean biotech company, attends a construction completion ceremony of its research and development center in Cheongju, about 110 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

