Son Heung-min voted Premier League's top player for Sept.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has been voted the Premier League's top player for September.
The league announced Friday that Son was the Player of the Month for September after netting six goals in four matches for Spurs.
Son has now won the monthly award four times, matching some of the biggest names that have gone through the Premier League, such as Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Frank Lampard. Only six players have won the award more often than Son.
In September, Son scored a hat trick against Burnley and a brace against Arsenal in the north London derby. He also scored the opening goal in Spurs' first win over Liverpool since 2017.
Spurs are sitting atop the league tables with an undefeated record of six wins and two draws. Arsenal have the matching record, and the two teams also have the identical goal difference of +10. Tottenham are ahead in goals scored, 18 to 16.
Son previously earned the Player of the Month awards for September 2016, April 2017 and October 2020.
He is the second straight Tottenham player to nab this award, after James Madison grabbed the honor for August.
Son is in South Korea for international duty but sat out Friday's friendly against Tunisia while nursing a groin injury. South Korea routed Tunisia 4-0 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
BTS' Jungkook hits No. 5 on British Official Singles chart with '3D'
-
(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold
-
N. Korea may conduct nuclear test to divert internal attention from food crisis: Seoul ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
Satellite imagery highlights 'dramatic' increase in N. Korea-Russia border rail traffic: U.S. monitor
-
S. Korean Navy training group arrives at U.S. port to mark 70th alliance anniv.
-
N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'
-
Son Heung-min hopes to see continued growth from youngster after Asiad gold, scoring title
-
Yoon vows to sternly respond to N. Korea's threats through S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in Busan
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier