Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Key ruling party officials offer to resign over by-election defeat

All News 09:55 October 14, 2023

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more info in para 4)

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Key officials of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) have offered to resign over the party's recent by-election defeat, which could spark a change in the party's leadership ahead of the parliamentary elections in April.

This week, Jin Kyo-hoon of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) won 56.52 percent of the vote against his PPP rival Kim Tae-woo's 39.37 percent in the by-election for the chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward, seen as a test of voter sentiment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

PPP Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu said on social media that he has decided to step down from the post to help the party stabilize and make a constructive leap forward.

Along with Lee, the party's other nominative officials, including Park Dae-chul, the PPP's chief policymaker, have offered to resign, according to the party's spokesman.

PPP leaders have pledged to heed the voice of the people and come up with extraordinary measures to win back their trust after the crushing defeat in the by-election.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) Secretary General Lee Chul-gyu (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ruling party leadership #resignation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!