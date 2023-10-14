Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 14, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/14 Rain 60

Incheon 19/15 Rain 60

Suwon 20/12 Rain 60

Cheongju 21/13 Sunny 80

Daejeon 21/11 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 18/11 Rain 70

Gangneung 22/14 Sunny 60

Jeonju 21/13 Rain 60

Gwangju 21/13 Sunny 60

Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/13 Sunny 60

Busan 24/16 Sunny 10

(END)

